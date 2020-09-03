Virginia Beach Police Department closes 2 precincts for coronavirus cleaning

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department says its 4th Precinct building and a part of the first floor of Police Headquarters have been closed for coronavirus cleaning.

Police said the 4th Precinct is in the Kempsville area at 5152 Lobaugh Drive. The administrative area on the first floor of Police Headquarters at 2509 Princess Anne Road at the city Municipal Center is also closed for cleaning.

A few employees in each location tested positive for the virus, police said.

The 4th Precinct will reopen Friday evening.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, enhanced cleaning had already begun in the headquarters building. Employees there will telework until it reopens. Those who can’t telework will need to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, frequently wash their hands and clean high-touch surfaces.

The city is giving COVID-19 tests to all employees who work in those two affected areas.

“We will be reinforcing the prescribed practices for stopping the spread,” said Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro in a police news release. “This situation is a reminder for all of us that the virus is still a very real threat.”

JUST IN: @VBPD confirms that the 4th Precinct is closed right now due to Covid cleaning. Also a small portion of the 1st Precinct (not available to the public) is being cleaned. @WAVY_News — Jason Marks (@jasonmarkswavy) September 3, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

