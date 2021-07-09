Virginia Beach police cracking down on speeding after 17 crash fatalities this year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are cracking down on speeding this summer.

There have already been 17 deadly crashes this year — compared to 24 for all of last year.

With all the air traffic at the Oceanfront, you too may feel the need for speed, but Virginia Beach police are saying “not so fast.”

“Slow down and pay attention to the road. We are just seeing such a high number of crashes recently compared to 24 fatal crashes for all of 2020. And we’re at 17 fatalities this year as well as 19 serious crashes,” said officer Rachel Nash.

Nash has seen these tragedies close up. She works with the Virginia Beach crash team and is here to say the Beach police have seen enough. You’ll be seeing the officers more often.

“We can curtail those numbers by reminding citizens to slow down … drive sober to help those numbers — that would be great. We’re also doing saturation patrols in high crash areas as well as checkpoints to try and remind people to drive safe and pay attention to the road,” Nash said.

These checkpoints start next Saturday. As for the locations, that’s for the Virginia Beach police to know and for you to find out — hopefully not the hard way.

“In the state of Virginia, driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is considered reckless driving by speed and it’s going to bring you to court. You have a higher fine, potential jail time, which is a very hefty consequence for something like speeding,” Nash said.

But it’s not just speeding, and it’s everywhere.

“It’s a citywide thing, that we’re seeing, a citywide issue, of people driving too fast, people driving distracted, driving impaired,” Nash said. “It’s not worth your life, or someone else’s life just to get somewhere 30 seconds faster.”