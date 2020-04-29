VB police form line of cars to honor retiring Chief Jim Cervera

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — When police cruisers line the streets, it is done to honor and pay respect to officers during certain occasions.

In this instance, it is to celebrate Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera as gets set to retire after 42 years with the department. His last day with the department will be on Thursday.

He joined the department in 1978, and climbed through the ranks. He was appointed chief of police in 2010.

Aerial footage provided by WAVY’s Chopper 10.

