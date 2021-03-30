Virginia Beach police chief asks State Police to take over investigation into fatal police shooting of Donovon Lynch

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate is asking for the Virginia State Police to take over the investigation into the police shooting of Donovon Lynch at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront last Friday.
“The Lynch family and the involved officer each deserve a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this incident, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we pursue every facet of it,” Neudigate said in the statement.
In an update Monday night, police said Lynch brandished a gun when police came into contact with him in the 300 block of 20th Street. The medical examiner says Lynch died after gunshot wounds to the torso and thigh.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, but Lynch’s father told WAVY’s Andy Fox he owned a security company and was legally allowed to carry.
Over the weekend, Virginia Beach police said the officer involved had a body camera, but it was not on at the time. Virginia Beach did purchase body camera technology that would allow to cameras to turn on when officers draw their gun from a holster, but Neudigate said “it is not functional” due to issues with current VBPD holsters.
The Virginia Beach City Auditor’s Office said it would analyze body camera activation data following deadly officer-involved shooting Friday.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure, police said. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.
Lynch was one of two people fatally shot that night. The other person was 28-year-old Deshayla Harris, of Norfolk. No arrests have been made for Harris’ death, but several men have been arrested in connection to the shootings on Friday.
Neudigate says there will be a meeting on Tuesday between VBPD and State Police to discuss the logistics.
This is a developing story and will be updated.