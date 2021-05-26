Virginia Beach plans for increased summer activities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Virginia Beach announced on Wednesday that they are planning to increase enforcements and safety staffing, as well as changes to certain policies.

“We are anxious to celebrate together and want everyone—residents and visitors—to enjoy themselves,” said Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “With more people and greater activity comes our responsibility to increase our enforcement efforts, especially in the areas of public safety, parking and cleanliness. Because it has been a while since we have been able to gather in large groups, we want to make sure we get the word out about what the City is doing and what people need to know.”

Public Safety

According to city officials, the Virginia Beach Police Department is increasing its staffing starting Memorial Day weekend. This includes more uniformed officers on ATVs, bikes, motorcycles and boats.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department will also have an increased presence.

Residents and visitors should call 311, not 911, with noise and parking complaints.

Parking

Parking rules and policies will continue to be enforced, especially in and around residential communities.

All cars should be parked in marked spaces and display any necessary permits, including residential parking permits. City officials warn that citations will be issued and vehicles might be towed if parked improperly.

To locate parking, drivers are encouraged to use SpotAngels or visit the city’s parking website.

Parking restrictions and laws must be obeyed at all times, including along the Chesapeake Bay and the oceanfront.

Cleanliness

Beachgoers are reminded to clean up all of their belongings when they leave the beaches, including trash and recycling. They need to be discarded in the proper containers.

State law makes littering or dumping trash a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine up to $2500.

Public Works will increase staffing, trash and recycling cans, as well as portable toilets will be available along the Chesapeake Beach.

Animals

No dogs are allowed on the beach or between Rudee Loop and 42nd Street between Memorial Day and Labor Day. However, service animals are exempt from this policy.

Unleashed dogs are only permitted on beaches north of 42nd Street, including Chesapeake Beach, or South Rudee Inlet before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. Leashed dogs, meanwhile, are allowed on the boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Gatherings

Any gathering on public property of 200 or more people requires a permit from the city. Applicants are encouraged to visit Virginia Beach’s site to learn more.