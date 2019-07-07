Virginia Beach pet store’s reptile mascot is missing

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Employees are saddened by the disappearance of their store’s pet mascot and are asking for the public’s help.

Pet Paradise’s reptile mascot “Ed” disappeared between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 5, according to employees.

Ed, an Argentine Tagu, has become the store’s mascot after living there for over 10 years. A spokesperson with the store says he was not up for adoption.

The store says that he is very friendly and pretty slow-moving. They are not sure if he escaped or was stolen.

The store has contacted animal control and local vet offices and also filed a police report.

Ed is currently taking medication once a month for his arthritis.

Pet Paradise says it is offering a reward for Ed’s return.

If you know any information regarding Ed’s disappearance, you can call Pet Paradise at (757) 499-9689.

