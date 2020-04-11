Virginia Beach PD close down drive-thru Easter event due to traffic concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday Virginia Beach Police shut down Hunt Club Farm’s first “Drive-Thru Easter Bunny” event due to a high number of participants causing a traffic hazard.

The police department tweeted that event was at its capacity and is shut down for the remainder of the day.

Be advised the Hunt Club Farm Easter Bunny Drive Thru is at capacity and is shut down for the remainder of the day. Please avoid the area to prevent traffic buildup on London Bridge Road. @CityofVaBeach @WAVY_News @WTKR3 @13NewsNow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) April 11, 2020

In a Facebook post, the family-owned and operated farm said they had an enormous response to Saturday’s Easter drive-thru and thanked the community for its support.

“We really appreciate the support of the City of Virginia Beach and the Virginia Beach Police Department! They came out before the drive-thru started to make sure we were following the correct safety protocol and to help with traffic flow,” the Farm said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department made the decision to shut it down as the result of emergency vehicles having a hard time getting down London Bridge Road due to the amount of traffic.

“We never intended to cause any trouble to the emergency teams and so in an effort to make their lives easier and to save lives, we had to close our drive-thru,” the Farm said.

Hunt Club Farm took the time to apologize to children who did not have the chance to make this year’s Easter event.

To find more information about Hunt Club Farm’s upcoming events visit their website.

