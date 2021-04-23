Virginia Beach passes Convention Center management role to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After running the Virginia Beach Convention Center’s mass vaccination site since January, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) and the City of Virginia Beach are passing the facility’s management baton to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The city says the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and its contractor, AshBritt, are assuming responsibility for site on Monday, April 26.

It will operate for at least the next 45 days.

Residents seeking first-dose vaccine appointments can find available times here or by calling the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) hotline at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

Appointments at the VBCC will be available Monday – Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Virginia residents 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge. Minors under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them at the vaccination site in order to receive the vaccine.

Those coming to be vaccinated should bring a copy of their appointment invitation.

Anyone who already received their first dose vaccine at the VBCC will still be able to get their second dose by clicking here.

Starting April 26, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered for all first doses, however, anyone who received the first dose of Moderna will still be able to get the second dose Moderna vaccine.

