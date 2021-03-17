Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation hosting virtual job fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The spring and summer seasons are right around the corner and the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is looking for new hires.

VBPR is hosting its first virtual job fair this month. Officials say are looking to fill new positions during an online forum with breakout sessions on Tuesday, March 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.

VBPR officials say they are looking for passionate individuals who have demonstrated skills and are looking for opportunities to work with kids, teach swimming, or work outdoors in our scenic parks.



Officials are to fill certain areas including aquatics, athletics, fitness, park and landscape services, recreation center support staff, therapeutic recreation, and youth programs.

Those interested in attending should click the red “Enter the Lobby” button on the VBPR jobs website to be admitted.