Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation hosting job fair for part-time spring, summer jobs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is holding a job fair to recruit for part-time spring jobs and summer jobs.

The city is hiring for several different departments such as Aquatics, Athletics, Fitness, Clerical, Parks, Landscape, Recreation Center, Support Staff, Special Needs. Facility Management, Therapeutic Recreation, Youth Programs and Camps.

The job fair is Thursday, February 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bow Creek Recreation Center on Club House Road.

For more information, contact Dena Kimball at Parks and Recreation either by phone (757) 385-1117 or by email dkimball@vbgov.com.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, apply to positions online.