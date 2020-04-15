Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation celebrates Earth Day virtually

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus closures may have forced Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation to cancel the Earth Day Celebration at Mount Trashmore, but that is not stopping them from commemorating the 50th anniversary virtually.

The community is welcomed to join in the festivities from April 15 to April 22 via the Virginia Beach website which includes interactive educational activities, DIY projects, and exploring ways to reinforce the community’s environmental commitment.

The city is also hosting a “Trash & Tree Trivia” to test your green knowledge for a chance to win Virginia Aquarium passes! All you have to do is logon to the website between April 15 and April 22, take the quizzes and you will be eligible, even if your answers were wrong. Terms and conditions apply and can be found on the page.

