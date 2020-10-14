Virginia Beach parking lot altercation sends man to local hospital with gunshot wound

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening following a shooting that happened during a dispute.

Police say officers were sent to the 100 block of Ocean Side Court just before 7 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot wound.

Initial investigations reveal that an altercation between multiple people in a parking lot led to the shooting.

One man sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital following the incident.

Police say the shooting remains an active investigation.

No suspect information have been released at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

