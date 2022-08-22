VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All 82 testing sites at Virginia Beach City Public Schools are projected to earn state accreditation again for the upcoming school year according to newly released preliminary SOL scores from the Virginia Department of Education.

In an email to families and staff Monday, VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said that the district outperformed other local districts in reading, writing, math, and science.

The division also outperformed seven other comparable divisions in Virginia in reading and mathematics for the first time in recent history.

In graphs posted by VBCPS, the school district topped the majority of local districts (Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk) in reading, writing, math, and science.

Virginia Beach was tied with Chesapeake for top scores in history.

Compared to other divisions such as Loudon, Fairfax, Prince William, WJCC, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Stafford, Virginia Beach topped all in regards to SOL scores in subjects reading and math.



“We cannot begin to thank you enough for your support and patience as we navigated the challenges of the past two years.,” said Spence. “While we expected a drop in scores given the enormity of the circumstances, the fact that we’re still maintaining accreditation is something we’re extremely proud of. Results like this are proof that it all makes a difference.”