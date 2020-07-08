Virginia Beach outlines 3 scenarios in questionnaire for upcoming reopening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Schools officials have outlined 3 possible scenarios for reopening this upcoming school year.

Through Parent Portal, a questionnaire for families sets up the 3 scenarios that could happen this fall.

The scenarios are as follows:

Scenario 1 — Daily, Face-to-Face Instruction

Schools reopen as close to what we think of as normal, with some public health mitigation strategies in place. Parents/guardians may choose to not send their child to school but instead to have their child engage in remote learning only.

Schools reopen as close to what we think of as normal, with some public health mitigation strategies in place. Parents/guardians may choose to not send their child to school but instead to have their child engage in remote learning only. Scenario 2 — Alternating Days

This scenario involves reopening schools with a more limited number of students attending face-to-face instruction with physical distancing and/or other public health mitigation strategies in place. Parents/guardians may choose to not send their child to school but instead have their child engage in remote learning only. Please note that due to the increased logistical considerations with the alternating day option, parents/guardians who wish to opt their child back into face-to-face instruction may need to wait to transfer at the end of each marking period.

This scenario involves reopening schools with a more limited number of students attending face-to-face instruction with physical distancing and/or other public health mitigation strategies in place. Parents/guardians may choose to not send their child to school but instead have their child engage in remote learning only. Please note that due to the increased logistical considerations with the alternating day option, parents/guardians who wish to opt their child back into face-to-face instruction may need to wait to transfer at the end of each marking period. Scenario 3 — Remote Learning Only

This scenario involves schools being closed and all students engaging in remote learning. The structure and expectations will vary from the remote learning experience of the Emergency Learning Plan that was in place at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Student work will be graded, attendance will be taken, and the assignment submission requirements will also be greater.

For the full questionnaire, click here.

The questionnaire will close on July 16.

Latest Posts