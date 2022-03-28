VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach organizations are hosting a community donation drive for local families and residents experiencing homelessness.

​VB Home Now foundation, along with Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, is inviting community members to “Pack the Box” with items to support homeless. Donations are tax-deductible.



The donation drive is set for Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. The goal of the donation drive is to fill the Housing Resource Center (HRC) shipping containers with items that unsheltered individuals will need during the warmer months.



Donations can be dropped off during the event in the parking lot of the HRC, located at 104 N. Witchduck Road.

Most needed items include:

$5 fast food gift cards

Bottled water

Hats

Ponchos

Sunscreen

Lip balm with SPF

Bug spray

Bed pillows (new)

Diapers and wipes

Liquid laundry detergent

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

