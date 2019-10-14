Officials to publicly announce Something in the Water 2020

VIRGINIA, Va. (WAVY) – An official event announcement for next year’s Something In The Water festival is happening on Monday.

During a presentation at a city council briefing this month, officials revealed that there will be a pre-sale, 3-day general admissions tickets available to Virginia locals and returning customers on Saturday, October 19.

Qualified customers will be able to get those tickets between noon and 5 p.m. online at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

An officials lineup of artists is scheduled to be announced on November 12, just days before tickets go on sale to the public on November 15.