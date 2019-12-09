Virginia Beach officials to hold vigil, raise awareness to homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil and memorial service is scheduled in Virginia Beach to bring awareness to homelessness and those who have died from the epidemic.

The Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission along with the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation are inviting the public to join them for a vigil and memorial service on Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Housing Resource Center located at 104 N. Witchduck Road.

The vigil has become part of an annual tradition across the nation held on or near National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year and the first day of winter. The vigil will commemorate the lives of men and women who have died homeless.

“Housing is a basic human right for all and this annual vigil serves as a powerful reminder that precious lives are still being lost due to homelessness,” said Teresa Stanley, Virginia Beach Human Rights Commissioner.

If you or someone you know is affected by homelessness or at risk of losing their home, the Regional Crisis Hotline can be reached at (757) 587-4202 or Toll Free at 866-750-4431. It is open for operation from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.