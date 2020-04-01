Virginia Beach officials issue shoaling alert for mariners in Rudee Inlet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An alert to mariner’s was issued by Virginia Beach city officials Tuesday evening.

A recently released survey released shows shoaling in the Rudee Inlet from the approximate east ends of the jetties extending eastward about 300 feet.

Conditions reported are least depth from 4.8 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Shoaling has been identified across the inner channel from the approximate east ends of the jetties into the inner channel for 350 feet with the least depths reported at 7.1 feet MLLW.

“Mariners are urged to exhibit extreme caution when approaching this area. Use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition,” Drew Lankford | Virignia Beach Public Works Department

