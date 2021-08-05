Virginia Beach officials in search of poll workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Virginia Beach’s Voter Registration & Elections office are looking to hire local residents to serve as poll workers on Election Day.

These workers are responsible for things such as checking in registered voters, assisting with paperwork, tallying results, as well as other election-related duties. All poll workers will receive training before Election Day.

In order to be a poll worker, one must meet the following requirements:

You are eligible to serve as an Election Official if you are a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

You cannot hold an elected office or be the employee of an elected official.

Must attend a November Election training session.

Be able to speak, read and write English.

Have patience when interacting with a variety of people during a long day.

You must not engage in any political conversation with voters and/or fellow Election Officials. Communicate no bias or opinions on the election or candidates at the polling location.

Election Officials work for the Electoral Board and follow the guidelines and standards that lead to exceptional customer service in guiding citizens to a successful and positive voting experience.

Must be willing to do what is necessary to maintain and secure voting environment.

Poll workers are paid $172 for attending training and working on Election Day.

Those interested in applying are asked to contact Voter Registration & Elections at 757-385-8683 or by email to electiontraining@vbgov.com before August 30. In addition, interested applicants can complete an Online Interest Form or print and complete the Election Official Appointment Form at www.vbgov.com/voter.