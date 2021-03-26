Virginia Beach officials: Check email if you’re still waiting for a vaccine appointment in 1b

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is making one last push to round up everyone eligible for a vaccine in Phase 1b.

Officials are getting ready to enter the next phase of vaccinations, but they don’t want anyone left behind.

They tell 10 On Your Side invitations have been sent out to everyone in 1b who pre-registered, but there are still people on the list who haven’t scheduled an appointment.

Officials are urging people to check their email.

We’re told about 70,000 shots have been administered since Virginia Beach entered Phase 1b two months ago, but there are still people waiting.

“We believe there are some people out there who got invited and maybe missed the invitation,” said EMS Chief Ed Brazzle.

If you’re pre-registered in 1b but you’re still waiting for an appointment, double check your inbox and all other folders.

“Many of the people who signed up, their email systems did send invitations into a junk or spam folder and so those emails got lost,” Brazzle said.

If you still don’t see an invitation to schedule your appointment, officials want you to send an email to vaccinatevb@vdh.virginia.gov.

“We’ll sort you out to make sure you get invited,” Brazzle said.

If you’ve already received your vaccine, make sure you verify your status on the Virginia Department of Health website so those appointments can be freed up for someone else.

“There are still some names on the registry that maybe got their vaccines through the military or through other sources,” Brazzle said. “We want to find out what’s valid and what’s not valid.”

Looking back, Brazzle said the vaccination progress is incredible.

“We were really excited about getting 500 people a day through a drive-thru clinic twice a week, and now we’re doing 3,000 people a day at the convention center. It’s just an amazing evolution,” he said.

Looking ahead, officials said Phase 1c is on the horizon so be sure to pre-register on the state portal if you haven’t already.

“Every person we get is getting us that much closer to beating this pandemic,” Brazzle said.

To register for a vaccine through the state portal, click here.