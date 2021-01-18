Virginia Beach officers heading up to help with inauguration

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police officers are heading up to help with safety for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate shared a photo of about four dozen officers getting ready to board a bus on Monday. WAVY has reached out to see exactly how many officers have been sent to help.

The officers will join thousands of other law enforcement officers for the inauguration, which has ramped up security after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Some 25,000 National Guard members from across the country are also assisting, including some from Virginia. That figure is at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugurals, the Associated Press reports.

U.S. defense officials say the FBI is in the process of vetting those Guard members due to worries of a possible insider attack. However Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the AP on Sunday he and other leaders have not seen evidence of issues within the Guard at this time.

“If there’s any indication that any of our soldiers or airmen are expressing things that are extremist views, it’s either handed over to law enforcement or dealt with the chain of command immediately,” said Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Some police officers and other law enforcement have also come under scrutiny for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Two police officers from Virginia were arrested after they were spotted inside the Capitol. It’s unclear if outside law enforcement is being vetted on the same level as the National Guard. The Virginia Beach Police Department has been criticized multiple times in the past for what some say are racist practices and views.