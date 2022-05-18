VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Code Enforcement is reminding residents about proper pool maintenance tips and requirements to help ensure an enjoyable but safe time outside.

Regular inspections of decks, balconies and porches are important to ensure materials have not deteriorated over time. In most cases, inspections are only required during the initial construction so routine evaluation and maintenance are necessary as the structures age.

Code enforcement recommends pool owners ensure a safe environment by complying with state and city codes intended to prevent children from accessing swimming pools. Effective pool barriers keep children from accessing the pool when supervising adults are not present. Having effective safety barriers in place also applies to hot tubs and spas.

For more information, visit www.vbgov.com/poolsafety and www.vbgov.com/decksafety.