Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Virginia Beach offers adoption specials on pets looking for fur-ever home during coronavirus pandemic

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is offering adoption specials for pets who need a fur-ever home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care Adoption Center is remaining open through the coronavirus pandemic, but is running specials to encourage pet adoption through March 31. These specials include:

  • Waived sterilization fees for dogs
  • 1/2 cat adoptions
  • All fees waived for pets 7 years of age or older

Appointments can be made to:

  • Meet or adopt a pet
  • Browse available pets
  • Look for a missing pet

Staff is using Facebook messenger to communicate with residents about appointments.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories