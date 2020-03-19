Virginia Beach offers adoption specials on pets looking for fur-ever home during coronavirus pandemic

(Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is offering adoption specials for pets who need a fur-ever home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care Adoption Center is remaining open through the coronavirus pandemic, but is running specials to encourage pet adoption through March 31. These specials include:

Waived sterilization fees for dogs

1/2 cat adoptions

All fees waived for pets 7 years of age or older

Appointments can be made to:

Meet or adopt a pet

Browse available pets

Look for a missing pet

Staff is using Facebook messenger to communicate with residents about appointments.

