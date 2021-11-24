Virginia Beach offering free HIV testing in honor of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1

A volunteer of the German AIDS trust holds an Red Ribbon in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services is set to host free HIV testing on December 1 in honor of World AIDS Day.

“I encourage anyone who is unsure of their status to consider taking advantage of this opportunity,” said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. “Having this information, whatever the outcome, will enable individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions about how they move forward.”

Officials say testing will be available to individuals between the ages of 13 and 64 years old. Patients will be screened in a private area and have their results in about a minute.

The clinic, set for 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, will be held at the DHS Administration Building on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

No appointment is necessary.

Those who test positive will be connected to appropriate treatment and community support resources.

Free HIV testing is also available at no cost to Virginia Beach residents through DHS Wellness and Prevention Services at any time throughout the year.

Residents can schedule appointments between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday by calling Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811.