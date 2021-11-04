Virginia Beach Oceanfront Marriott named 2021 Hotel Opening of the Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel was recently named Hotel Opening of the Year for 2021, out of 100 potential nominees.

The award recognizes “the very best hotel openings that bring new brand thinking to life and move Marriott forward. Nominees introduced a new experience to guests… by showcasing forward-thinking design and services”

“I am honored to receive another top opening award for the Cavalier Resort, this time for the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel,” said Bruce Thompson, Gold Key | PHR Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is especially meaningful since we opened this spectacular resort in the midst of the pandemic and its attendant shutdowns and related difficulties.”

Additionally, the Resort’s four primary restaurants, Tulu Seaside Bar & Grill, Becca Restaurant, Hunt Room, and Orion’s Roof, have consequently been voted as the top four restaurants out of over 1,300 In Virginia Beach on Trip Advisor, respectively.

Part of the Cavalier Resort, Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront is the second of three luxury hotels on the property. The oceanfront hotel has over 20,000 square feet of meeting space, more than 300 ocean view guest rooms, seaside and rooftop dining, pool, lawn, and beach service, resort-wide amenities and activities,

“This award is a testament to our dedicated team members who worked tirelessly and with great professionalism under unprecedented conditions to produce the best new hotel launch among more than 100 Marriott openings in that same year,” added Thompson.

A new Embassy Suite Oceanfront Resort is set to open in the spring of 2023, as the third and final phase of the resort area.