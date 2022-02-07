Virginia Beach nonprofits invited to apply for Community Organization Grants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​Virginia Beach is currently accepting applications for Community Organization Grants.



The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 25, 2022.

Community Organization Grants awards monetary grants to qualified non-profit organizations in the area to further their goal in providing their services to local residents.

To be eligible for the COG awards, you must be:

Only non-profit {501 (c) (3)} organizations are eligible

Funding must serve only Virginia Beach residents

Awarded organizations must submit financial records and year-end performance data

Local non-profit organizations that are interested can find applications at the Department of Budget and Management Services HERE.