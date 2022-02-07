Virginia Beach nonprofits invited to apply for Community Organization Grants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is currently accepting applications for Community Organization Grants.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 25, 2022.
Community Organization Grants awards monetary grants to qualified non-profit organizations in the area to further their goal in providing their services to local residents.
To be eligible for the COG awards, you must be:
- Only non-profit {501 (c) (3)} organizations are eligible
- Funding must serve only Virginia Beach residents
- Awarded organizations must submit financial records and year-end performance data
Local non-profit organizations that are interested can find applications at the Department of Budget and Management Services HERE.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.