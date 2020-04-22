Virginia Beach non-profit partners to donate over 40,000 pounds in food and supplies to Michigan

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach non-profit organization Operation Blessing partnered with Mercury One humanitarian aid organization to deliver more than 40,000 pounds worth of essential supplies to Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday.

The response to donate came after a radio interview with Michigan House of Representatives member Karen Whitsett on the Glenn Beck Program. Whitsett expressed that the city was in desperate need of food, water, hygiene kits, personal protective gear, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

As of April 22, Michigan has 33,966 positive coronavirus cases of that, about 8,026 cases are in Detroit.

Following the interview, Beck — who owns Mercury One — reached out long time partner Operation Blessing in an effort to join together to bring necessary food and supplies to Detroit.

“We are pleased to again partner with Mercury One, this time to supply frontline healthcare workers, first responders and residents in Detroit, a city which is rapidly becoming a hotspot for the coronavirus,” said Gordon Robertson, president and chief operating officer of Operation Blessing.

Operation Blessing, in partnership with Home Depot, was able to load a semi-trailer truck with N95 masks, 3,200 packs of hospital-grade bleach sanitizing wipes, and tens of thousands of pounds of nonperishable foods and bottled water.

Additionally, the crew loaded 288 sanitizing kits with bleach spray, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, work gloves, contractor bags, and scouring pads inside.

The truck left OB’s Tennessee distribution location on April 21 and arrived in Detroit on April 22. Supplies were unloaded and will be distributed by local authorities in the coming week.

“Operation Blessing has really answered the call to bring much-needed aid and supplies to a community in Detroit that is going through a dark time and receiving very little assistance. They are the light that shines bright and brings hope to Detroit today,” said Suzanne Grishman, executive director of Mercury One.

