VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has confirmed that as of Thursday afternoon, there are no plans to extend the curfew as the nation continues into its second week of protests after the death of George Floyd.
Many of the demonstrations have been peaceful and continue to serve as awareness of the issues of police brutality and unfair treatment.
Curfews were set as a result of the property damages, injuries, and violence that ensued after groups gathered to march. Richmond, Hampton, and Virginia Beach are a few of the cities in Virginia that set curfews.
- RELATED: Live blog: First night with curfew in Hampton; Peaceful protest, band in Norfolk
- RELATED: Protests, demonstrations continued throughout Hampton Roads Monday night; 26 arrested in VB
- RELATED: 26 arrests in Virginia Beach in second night of protests; no property damage or injuries reported
- RELATED: Richmond mayor apologizes to angry crowd after police tear gassed protesters ahead of curfew Monday
Latest News
- Virginia Beach: No plans to extend curfew as a result of Floyd demonstrations
- Virginia Beach Police Memorial vandalized overnight
- Man sustains life-threatening injuries following 19th Bay Street shooting in Norfolk
- Virginia man charged for alleged social media threat against protesters
- Isle of Wight confirms raccoon tests positive for rabies