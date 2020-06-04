Virginia Beach: No plans to extend curfew as a result of Floyd demonstrations

Police line up as protesters attempt to take over the Crescent City Connection bridge, which spans the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, during a protest over the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has confirmed that as of Thursday afternoon, there are no plans to extend the curfew as the nation continues into its second week of protests after the death of George Floyd.

Many of the demonstrations have been peaceful and continue to serve as awareness of the issues of police brutality and unfair treatment.

Curfews were set as a result of the property damages, injuries, and violence that ensued after groups gathered to march. Richmond, Hampton, and Virginia Beach are a few of the cities in Virginia that set curfews.

Latest News