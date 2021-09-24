Virginia Beach Neptune Festival kicks off this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- After last year’s hiatus, it’s time to celebrate again at Virginia’s largest outdoor party— the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend.

From 6th to 36th streets, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront boardwalk comes alive Friday, Sept. 24 until Sunday, September 26, transformed into a family-friendly utopia, filled with block-after-block of the area’s best in arts, food, fitness and entertainment.

Here is the list of events:

–ART and CRAFT SHOW- Art Lovers will find more than 200 artisans on the boardwalk displaying handcrafted creations.

20th-31st STREETS | FRIDAY, 9/24, 12PM-7PM | SATURDAY 9/25, 10AM-7PM | SUNDAY, 9/26, 10AM-6PM

Go to neptunefestival.com/events/neptune-festival-art-craft-show for details.

–INTERNATIONAL SAND SCULPTING COMPETITION– At Neptune’s Land of Sand, spectators will be awed by the work of 26 of the world’s most talented master sand sculptors, hailing from 5 countries. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free with paying adult. No pets allowed.

6th-8th STREETS, ENTRANCE AT 7th STREET FRIDAY (9/24) & SATURDAY (9/25), 9AM-11PM | SUNDAY (9/26), 9AM-9PM MONDAY – SUNDAY (9/27-10/3), 10AM-6PM Go to neptunefestival.com/events/international-sand-sculpting-championshipfor details.

–LIVE MUSICAL PERFORMANCES-will fill the air with music all weekend long. There’s something for everyone, with 18 performances on two stages featuring local, regional, and national recording artists. Alternative, blues, rock, country – it’s all FREE

LOCAL AND NATIONAL BANDS | 31st, & 24th STREET STAGES.

HEADLINERS INCLUDE: Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Big Head Todd And The Monsters,10,000 Maniacs and The Skip Castro Band. For a complete lineup, including stage venue and performance times, Go toneptunefestival.com/events/boardwalk-weekend#liveMusic.

–NEPTUNE’S 8K RUN begins at 8AM Saturday. The start is at 37th Street on the boardwalk and the finish is at the 31st Street Park for the post-race party.

START AT 37TH STREET ON BOARD WALK /FINISH AT NEPTUNE’S PARK, 31ST ST | SATURDAY (9/25) Go to neptunefestival.com/events/neptunes-8K-run for details.

–NEPTUNE’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 32nd-36th STREETS | SATURDAY (9/25) & SUNDAY (9/26), 9AM-5PM

Go to neptunefestival.com/events/neptunes-volleyball-tournament for details.

NEPTUNE’S ATLANTIC REGATTA sets sail from Cape Henry to Rudee Inlet Saturday at 8AM. The action can be viewed from the beach, along the length of the boardwalk. ALONG THE OCEANFRONT | SATURDAY (9/25), 8AM-3PM

Go to neptunefestival.com/events/neptunes-atlantic-regatta for details.

–YOUTH ART SHOW is a great place to see rising high school talent on display. 27TH -28tH STREETS ON ATLANTIC AVENUE | SUNDAY (9/26), 10AM-5PM

Go to neptunefestival.com/events/youth-art-show for details.

HOMETOWN HEROES: NEPTUNE’S FINAL TOAST The breakfast is a celebration of the many people who defend our community and country such as military servicemen and women, police, firefighters, emergency service volunteers, and others. Reservations are required.

HILTON VIRGINIA BEACH OCEANFRONT HOTEL PEACOCK BALLROOM | SUNDAY (9/26), 9AM-11AM

Go to neptunefestival.com/events/hometown-heroes-neptunes-final-toastfor details.