Virginia Beach neighbors create face masks for hospital staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members share face masks put together by people in Virginia Beach trying to make a difference.



Deborah Maier says her son works at a local hospital and she knew just how important the masks are to those helping fight COVID-19. So she says she went on her neighborhood app, shared her thoughts, and the response was overwhelming.

“I put it on Nextdoor anybody that had lightweight cotton fabric or elastic and the out pour, I cannot put it into words,” said Deborah Maier.

She says she has about a dozen people who reached out who sew these masks together.



“I’ve got a list here of the pages of people from Nextdoor they’re sewing and cutting,” she said.



She says bags of masks have already gone to Sentara Careplex in Hampton. Sentara Virginia Beach General, Sentara Leigh hospital and CHKD. And more are being delivered to other hospitals soon.



“These three bags are going to Sentara Princess Anne or four bags in here,” she said.



She says her front porch has been the drop off and pickup spot for materials and masks. She says this undertaking has also been a nice way, in a time of isolation, to connect with people through technology.



“I think I’ve made some forever friends. True colors do come shining through when things are tough,” said Maier.



She says she hopes to keep this going as long as the masks are needed and as long as supplies are available.

