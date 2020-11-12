Virginia Beach: Multiple roads closed due to flooding, hazardous conditions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials say multiple facilities and roadways have been closed, blocked, or are impassable due to flooding.
Remember:
- Follow all detour signs posted.
- If you are driving through any standing water, go slow so as not to push water into people’s homes and businesses.
- Windshield wipers on equals headlights on. It’s the law.
- If you cannot see the pavement in front of you due to standing water, do not drive through it. There is no way to tell how deep the water is or what hazards may be unseen.
- Turn around… don’t drown.
This list will be updated as more information is made available.
Facility Closures:
- Bow Creek Recreation Center is closed due to flooded roads in surrounding area.
Road Closures:
- Dam Neck Road at Harpers Road
- Dam Neck Road at Southcross Drive
- Horn Point Road at Muddy Creek Road
- Independence Blvd. South at Salem Road
- Laskin Road at Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center
- Potters Road at Air Station Drive
- Princess Anne Road at Kempshire Lane
- Red Mill Blvd. at Agecroft Road
- S Rosemont Road at Country Club Road
- Salem Road at Elbow Road
- Salem Road at North Landing Road
- Sandbridge Road
- South Blvd. at Maidstone Circle
- Sullivan Blvd. at Westgrove Road South
- Wellsford Drive at Old Dam Neck Road
Roads Reported as Blocked or Impassable:
- 21st Street at Mediterranean Avenue
- Barberton Drive at Old Virginia Beach Road
- Deer Park Drive at Brookbridge Road
- Dillon Drive at Continental Street
- Edwin Drive at Gleneagle Drive
- Edwin Drive at Masters Avenue
- Gannet Run at Huntsman Drive
- Greenwich Road between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road
- Hannibal Street at Country Club Circle
- Haygood Road at Perth Lane
- Indian River Road New Bridge Road
- Kings Lake Drive at Oxford Drive
- Lakecrest Road at Riverbend Road
- N Great Neck Road at Tanglewood Trail
- Nanneys Creek Road at Charity Neck Road
- New Bridge Road at Indian River Road
- Oceana Blvd. at Bells Road
- Princess Anne Road at Elson Green Avenue
- Princess Anne Road at Holland Road
- S Rosemont Road at Dahlia Drive
- Sandbridge Road at Flanagans Lane
- Sandbridge Road at Lotus Drive
- Seaboard Road at County Place
- Seaboard Road at Princess Anne Road
- South Plaza Trail at Old Forge Road
- Townfield Lane at Kerr Drive
- Upton Drive at Nimmo Parkway
- Upton Drive at Tennyson Road
- Van Buren Drive at Presidential Blvd.
