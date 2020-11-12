Virginia Beach: Multiple roads closed due to flooding, hazardous conditions

The intersection of S. Plaza and Old Forge Road in Virginia Beach, Va. on Nov. 12, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Laura Harrison)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials say multiple facilities and roadways have been closed, blocked, or are impassable due to flooding.

Remember:

Follow all detour signs posted.

If you are driving through any standing water, go slow so as not to push water into people’s homes and businesses.

Windshield wipers on equals headlights on. It’s the law.

If you cannot see the pavement in front of you due to standing water, do not drive through it. There is no way to tell how deep the water is or what hazards may be unseen.

Turn around… don’t drown.

This list will be updated as more information is made available.

Facility Closures:

Bow Creek Recreation Center is closed due to flooded roads in surrounding area.

Road Closures:

Dam Neck Road at Harpers Road

Dam Neck Road at Southcross Drive

Horn Point Road at Muddy Creek Road

Independence Blvd. South at Salem Road

Laskin Road at Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center

Potters Road at Air Station Drive

Princess Anne Road at Kempshire Lane

Red Mill Blvd. at Agecroft Road

S Rosemont Road at Country Club Road

Salem Road at Elbow Road

Salem Road at North Landing Road

Sandbridge Road

South Blvd. at Maidstone Circle

Sullivan Blvd. at Westgrove Road South

Wellsford Drive at Old Dam Neck Road

Roads Reported as Blocked or Impassable:

21 st Street at Mediterranean Avenue

Street at Mediterranean Avenue Barberton Drive at Old Virginia Beach Road

Deer Park Drive at Brookbridge Road

Dillon Drive at Continental Street

Edwin Drive at Gleneagle Drive

Edwin Drive at Masters Avenue

Gannet Run at Huntsman Drive

Greenwich Road between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road

Hannibal Street at Country Club Circle

Haygood Road at Perth Lane

Indian River Road New Bridge Road

Kings Lake Drive at Oxford Drive

Lakecrest Road at Riverbend Road

N Great Neck Road at Tanglewood Trail

Nanneys Creek Road at Charity Neck Road

New Bridge Road at Indian River Road

Oceana Blvd. at Bells Road

Princess Anne Road at Elson Green Avenue

Princess Anne Road at Holland Road

S Rosemont Road at Dahlia Drive

Sandbridge Road at Flanagans Lane

Sandbridge Road at Lotus Drive

Seaboard Road at County Place

Seaboard Road at Princess Anne Road

South Plaza Trail at Old Forge Road

Townfield Lane at Kerr Drive

Upton Drive at Nimmo Parkway

Upton Drive at Tennyson Road

Van Buren Drive at Presidential Blvd.

