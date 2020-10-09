Virginia Beach moving city meetings to Convention Center due to pandemic precautions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the “foreseeable future,” Virginia Beach will hold its City Council and Planning Commission meetings at the Convention Center.

Some of the meetings over the last two months have already been held there, the city said. The city will use Suite 5 on level 2 of the center.

The move will be effective Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Planning and Community Development is looking at options for other boards, commissions and committees as well.

The city said the decision is based on three factors.

First, narrow aisles and other layout restrictions don’t allow the city to modify the existing meeting chamber in City Hall to achieve the necessary physical distancing.

Second, the HVAC system there doesn’t meet guidelines on air movement, cleaning and re-circulation laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.

Third, the number of people who can safely attend the meetings in the meeting chamber at City Hall is limited.

The Convention Center’s Suite 5 can hold 40 audience members. There’s also overflow room and spacious waiting areas nearby. It’s away from other large meeting spaces that are typically rented.

There’s also a room adjacent to the meeting room for food and breaks.

Suite 5 is also easily accessible because it has convenient parking, restrooms, escalators and an elevator nearby.

“Most of the meetings we have had over the last two months have been at the convention center, so while we will be in a different room, this solution allows us to exercise greater precautions than we are able to attain in the meeting chamber in City Hall,” said City Manager Patrick Duhaney. “We will continue to encourage everyone to follow COVID-19 best practices, including not attending in person unless absolutely necessary. The meetings are livestreamed to VBTV, VBGov.com and Facebook, which makes it convenient for people who want to stay informed without taking unnecessary risks.”

Latest Posts: