Virginia Beach moves forward with being its own health district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is officially moving forward in an attempt to return to being its own health district.

Since 2018, Virginia Beach has shared a health director with Norfolk, meaning two of Hampton Roads’ largest cities share a state health leader. Currently, it’s Dr. Parham Jaberi,

City council members have previously discussed how the previous Public Health Director, Dr. Demetria Lindsay, was stretched too thin. Dr. Lindsay has since retired.

Virginia Beach wants to hire its own health director and pay 45%, with the state paying the usual share of 55%, for the position.

The issue is something many Virginia Beach city council members became frustrated with during the height of the pandemic. City Manager Patrick A. Duhaney will now try to negotiate with the state and that agreement

A report back to the council is due in 3 months.