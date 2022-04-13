VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol are mourning the passing of one of their equine partners, Mick.

Officials say the horse went through a medical emergency on April 8 while patrolling the Oceanfront. Mick had been with the Mounted Patrol since 2015. He had also served with the New Castle County Mounted Patrol in Delaware from 2011 to 2015.

Mick had been known for his mohawk-style haircut and infamous white patch on his nose. Virginia Beach Police thanked Mick and his partner, MPO L. Kreitzman, for their service in the city.