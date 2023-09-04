VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads has a long list of incredible artists that grace national stages. One of those amazing talents is being featured on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Phil Wright and the “Parent Jam,” started in a hip-hop dance studio in Los Angeles. They are a collection of parents and kids dancing together.

One of those pairs are Cecil Gandia and her daughter Lucia, who goes by Lu-Lu. The Gandias are from Virginia Beach. The pair shares their feelings about dancing on a national stage.

“At first I was really scared,” Lucia said. “As soon as I got there, and got on stage, all the stress just washed away as soon as I danced.” “I’m there for her. I try to take myself out of the equation,” Cecil said.

The Gandias say they’ve really bonded with the team and are excited to show off their skills under the bright lights.

The duo loves dancing together and says it’s a great way for them to connect. “Whenever I’m on stage with my mom, it’s like a party,” Lucia said. “I think it’s really great. I love dance. It’s good to see her love dance. We have a good time,” Cecil said.

The Gandias said Lulu’s studio in Virginia Beach, Denise Wall’s Dance Energy Studio, will hold a watch party on Tuesday, September 5. They hope the entire Hampton Roads does the same, and votes for them. The show airs on NBC at 8 p.m.