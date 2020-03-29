VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer released in a statement on Sunday that businesses and residents “Must do their part” by following the governer’s ban of gathering in groups larger than 10.
The city is asking everyone to abide by social distancing guidelines set forth to reduce the spread of the virus.
According to VDH, as of Sunday, there are 49 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia Beach and 890 total in the state with 22 deaths.
Residents can report businesses and groups greater than 10 by calling 311 or (757) 385-5000.
According to officials, businesses in violation of Governor Northam’s Executive Order may be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor, a fine of up to $2,500, or both. The class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to 12 months in jail.
“The impacts of the coronavirus have already been devastating to many businesses and residents, so the last thing we want to do is start issuing fines to businesses or people who won’t do their part, which is why we are first seeking voluntary compliance,” said Mayor Dyer.
Latest News
- First glimpse inside Louisiana’s makeshift hospital during coronavirus pandemic
- Fit, healthy 33-year-old recounts falling ill to coronavirus
- Missouri hospital system responds after purported nurse ‘painted a disturbing picture’ about conditions
- Virginia Beach mayor urges residents, businesses to stop gathering in groups of 10 or more
- Trump says ‘social distancing’ guidelines extended to April 30