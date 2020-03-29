Virginia Beach mayor urges residents, businesses to stop gathering in groups of 10 or more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer released in a statement on Sunday that businesses and residents “Must do their part” by following the governer’s ban of gathering in groups larger than 10.

The city is asking everyone to abide by social distancing guidelines set forth to reduce the spread of the virus.

According to VDH, as of Sunday, there are 49 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia Beach and 890 total in the state with 22 deaths.

Residents can report businesses and groups greater than 10 by calling 311 or (757) 385-5000.

According to officials, businesses in violation of Governor Northam’s Executive Order may be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor, a fine of up to $2,500, or both. The class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to 12 months in jail.

“The impacts of the coronavirus have already been devastating to many businesses and residents, so the last thing we want to do is start issuing fines to businesses or people who won’t do their part, which is why we are first seeking voluntary compliance,” said Mayor Dyer.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer is calling on local businesses and residents to adhere to Governor Northam's Executive Order banning all public and private gatherings of more than 10 people and strictly adhering to social distancing practices. https://t.co/aghdmoJurJ #DoYourPart pic.twitter.com/jdgCTi9dIq — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) March 29, 2020

