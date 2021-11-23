Virginia Beach mayor to undergo heart surgery next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer will undergo heart surgery next week.
A news release from the city Tuesday said his surgery is scheduled for December 3. He plans to take a leave of absence until January. His hope is to be back on full duty for the first meeting of the new year.
“My physicians anticipate a full and speedy recovery, and I want you to be confident that I will be able to fully carry out all my duties as Mayor when I return,” said Dyer.
While he recovers, Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson will assume Mayor Dyer’s responsibilities.