Virginia Beach mayor to undergo heart surgery next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer will undergo heart surgery next week.

A news release from the city Tuesday said his surgery is scheduled for December 3. He plans to take a leave of absence until January. His hope is to be back on full duty for the first meeting of the new year.

“My physicians anticipate a full and speedy recovery, and I want you to be confident that I will be able to fully carry out all my duties as Mayor when I return,” said Dyer.

While he recovers, Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson will assume Mayor Dyer’s responsibilities.

