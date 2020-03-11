Virginia Beach mayor delivers annual State of the City address

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer delivered his second annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon.
His speech highlighted the big happenings in Virginia Beach over the past year and provided a glimpse into the city’s future.
According to the city, Dyer’s presentation included videos featuring the community’s response after the May 31 tragedy. He also showcased the entrepreneurial spirit of business owners and showed off the latest tourism campaign, which features the voice and music of Pharrell Williams.
10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver attended Wednesday’s address and will have a full report tonight on WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m.
