Virginia Beach mayor asks for special session to discuss 2nd Amendment resolution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has called for a special City Council session to discuss a resolution that would declare the city a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”

The special session will be on Jan. 6 and could involve a vote on the proposed resolution.

The resolution was requested by Dyer and Vice Mayor James Wood, as well as council members Jessica Abbott, John Moss and Rosemary Wilson.

The resolution expresses support of the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment and Virginia Constitution.

If approved, the city manager would forward a copy of the resolution to the Virginia General Assembly and governor.

JUST IN: @BobbyDyerVB calls Special Council Session on Jan. 6 to discuss and vote on a resolution deeming @CityofVaBeach a "Second Amendment Constitutional City." @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/8vfblfPvH9 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 30, 2019

The “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement in Virginia has resulted in more than two dozen local governments declaring their support for the Second Amendment and/or Constitution.

Some have declared themselves sanctuaries, while others have become “Constitutional” localities. Some have simply affirmed their support for the Constitution.

The movement started after Democrats flipped both the state Senate and House of Delegates to become the majority in November’s election.

Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:

Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.

Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand: