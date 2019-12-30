Virginia Beach mayor asks for special session to discuss 2nd Amendment resolution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has called for a special City Council session to discuss a resolution that would declare the city a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”
The special session will be on Jan. 6 and could involve a vote on the proposed resolution.
The resolution was requested by Dyer and Vice Mayor James Wood, as well as council members Jessica Abbott, John Moss and Rosemary Wilson.
The resolution expresses support of the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment and Virginia Constitution.
If approved, the city manager would forward a copy of the resolution to the Virginia General Assembly and governor.
The “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement in Virginia has resulted in more than two dozen local governments declaring their support for the Second Amendment and/or Constitution.
Some have declared themselves sanctuaries, while others have become “Constitutional” localities. Some have simply affirmed their support for the Constitution.
The movement started after Democrats flipped both the state Senate and House of Delegates to become the majority in November’s election.
Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:
Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.
Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand:
- Accomack County: The Board of Supervisors did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 18.
- Chesapeake: City Council did not make the city a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 10.
- Exmore: Exmore officials have passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
- Gloucester County: The Board of Supervisors voted to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
- Hampton: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but hundreds voiced their support at the council meeting Dec. 11. The NAACP also attended and came out against the idea. Mayor said the issue is “premature.”
- James City County: The Board of Supervisors did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 10.
- Isle of Wight: The Board of Supervisors did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution to affirm its commitments to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.
- Mathews County: The Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 17 to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
- Newport News: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but a large crowd attended a Dec. 10 meeting to voice support for gun rights.
- Norfolk: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but a large crowd of residents voiced their support Dec. 10.
- Northampton County: The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution expressing its support for the rights of citizens to bear arms under the Second Amendment Dec. 10, but the resolution did not declare it a “sanctuary.”
- Poquoson: Poquoson City Council voted to become a “Constitutional City” and uphold citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 9.
- Southampton County: Southampton officials have passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
- Suffolk: City Council did not vote on a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, but told residents to bring their concerns about gun rights to Richmond.
- Surry County: County officials did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 5.
- Virginia Beach: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but hundreds of residents voiced their support Dec. 3.
- York County: The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Dec. 17 to become a “Constitutional City” and uphold citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.