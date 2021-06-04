Virginia Beach massage parlor employee charged with prostitution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A local massage parlor employee accused of using the business for prostitution purposes is now facing charges.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says it received several complaints about the employee at Golden Sunny Massage on Aragona Boulevard. The department’s Special Investigations “Vice” detectives launched an investigation, which led to a search warrant being obtained and executed on June 3.

As a result of the investigation, detectives seized more than $7,000 and charged 52-year-old Xue Aifang of Flushing, New York with prostitution and frequenting a bawdy place. Both are Class 1 misdemeanors in Virginia.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.