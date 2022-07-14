VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Marine from Virginia Beach who died in World War II has finally been accounted for.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. Jack S. Brown, 22, was accounted for on May 11.

Brown was a member of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, which was part of the invasion force of the island of Saipan in a larger effort to capture the Mariana Islands from Japan back in July 1944.



Brown was reportedly killed in action on July 8, but his body could not be recovered. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Decades later, remains named Unknown X-30 2nd Marine Division Cemetery Saipan were recovered from Saipan and interred in the Fort William McKinley Cemetery, now the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in the Philippines.

After thorough historical research, Unknown X-30 was disinterred in March 2021, and sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

To identify Brown’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.

Brown’s name is recorded in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from World War II.



A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Brown will be buried on August 13 in Norfolk.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website.

Brown’s personnel profile can be viewed HERE.