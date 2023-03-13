VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One Virginia Beach man is $100,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes off of a $50 scratch ticket.

Resident Russell Turner told Virginia Lotter officials he was on the porch with his wife, drinking coffee and scratching some tickets when he got the news.

“I showed my wife, and she didn’t believe me,” he told Lottery officials. “We were doing the winner’s dance on my porch. We spilled coffee everywhere!”

He bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 4904 Haygood Road. Turner said he intends to save his winnings and take care of his family.

The $326,000,000 Fortune game (game #2150) features a top prize of $5 million. Turner is only the second player to claim the $100,000 second prize, which means 10 more remain unclaimed. The chances of winning the $5 million top prize are 1 in 2,774,400.