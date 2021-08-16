Virginia Beach man sentenced to life plus 1,248 years in shooting of detective, possession of child porn

VIRGINIAN BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 50-year-old man in Virginia Beach has been given a life sentence along with 1,248 years and 30 days after being found guilty of attempting to kill a detective and possessing thousands of child pornography content.

Bryan Carl Cage was charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm (2 counts), discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling (39 counts), 99 counts of possession of child pornography, and possession of marijuana. He was found guilty of all charges back in May.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Cage to a life sentence plus 1,248 years and 30 days behind bars.

His sentence stemmed from an 11-month-long child pornography investigation which resulted in police executing a search warrant back in June 2017.



At the time of his arrest, Cage lived in an apartment above a garage at his parents’ home on Ohio Avenue. When police reached the top of the stairs, they saw Cage, who police say fired dozens of shots. One detective was shot in the shoulder and was wounded.

After a 5-hour standoff, Cage surrendered and was taken into custody.

Over 15,000 images and videos of child pornography, collected over 10 years on 12 different devices, were traced to Cage’s location. Police also found several firearms and 5-and-a-half pounds of marijuana growing inside the residence.