Virginia Beach man sentenced to less than 2 years in Shore Drive crash involving pedestrian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to less than 2 years following an early June crash involving a pedestrian on Shore Drive.

According to police, the crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. on June 11 in the 2900 block of Shore Drive. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses initially told police the suspect vehicle left the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries who was later sent to a local hospital.

While on the scene, witnesses were able to point out the suspect driver “standing nearby within a crowd” that had gathered around the scene.

Then-20-year-old Reece Christian Sheppard was subsequently taken into custody. The suspect vehicle was located in a nearby parking lot.

Sheppard was charged with several crimes including:

DUI with an elevated BAC (blood alcohol content) and with a minor inside the vehicle

Maiming resulting from driving under the influence

Underage possession of alcohol

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

On Monday, Sheppard plead guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 10 years and 420 days with 9 years and 70 days suspended.

He will serve 715 days, less than two years, behind bars.