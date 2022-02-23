Virginia Beach man sentenced to decade in prison for beating woman with baseball bat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man will spend 10 years in prison for beating a woman with a baseball bat.

Virginia Beach officials say 45-year-old Tramon Earl Holley pleaded guilty in September 2021 to beating a woman with a baseball bat. He was charged with malicious wounding, abduction, and assault and battery of a family member.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 26 years in prison with sixteen years suspended, leaving ten years to serve.

Court documents show that a woman collapsed in the doorway of Sentara Independence Hospital around 10:40 p.m. on December 28, 2019. She was described as being bloody and visibly injured.

She told staff that Holley hit her multiple times with a bat.

Following an investigation, it was determined that she got home around 9 p.m. that night and heard a noise upstairs. She described seeing Holley coming down the steps yelling at her for ignoring him throughout the day. He repeatedly punched and kicked her.

Holley stopped assaulting her to take a drink of liquor but hit her in the head with a bat several times as she tried to run away from him. She was knocked unconscious for a short time.

After begging him to not kill her, he told her “I’m going to let you live, this time,” before leaving with her cell phone.

She used the bat as a cane to get to her car and drive to the hospital. She had a concussion, contusion to her left shoulder, and received 28 staples for the laceration on her head.

The camera in her home was unplugged before the assault.

This was the second time in a week that Holley showed up at her home. He previously showed up and grabbed her by her collar. After taking her phone and preventing her from leaving, he hit her causing her to fall into the banister.

She had a bruise on her back and popped a blood vessel in her left eye.

Holley was previously convicted for breaking and entering with a deadly weapon, use of a firearm, obstruction of justice, threatening language over airways, dangerous drugs-possession of paraphernalia, assault (2 counts), resisting arrest, trespass, petit larceny and DUI.