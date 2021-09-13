Virginia Beach man sentenced to almost 20 years for receiving, possessing more than 33K child sex abuse images, videos

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years for receiving and possessing over 30,000 images and 3,000 videos of child sexual abuse content.

Bradley Jeffrey-Moe, 29, was previously convicted by a jury in federal court in Norfolk in November 2020.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Moe became a subject of an online undercover investigation after he put dozens of images of child sexual abuse on peer-to-peer networks so they could be downloaded.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Moe’s house in July 2018. During that search, agents found five electronic devices with thousands of images of child sexual abuse and digital records showing the use of peer-to-peer software to search for and download those images.

When questioned, Moe waived his rights and confessed he had downloaded the images and viewed them.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh says Jeffrey-Moe had over 30,000 images and over 3,000 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

During his sentencing hearing, he was sentenced to 236 months in prison.