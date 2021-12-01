Virginia Beach man sentenced to 4 years after pleading guilty to 2020 hit-and-run involving bicyclist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 4 years after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in 2020.

34-year-old Orvon Ross Freeman, II, was sentenced Tuesday in regards to several charges including reckless DUI resulting in a victim being permanently impaired, having a third DUI within 10 years, hit-and-run resulting in personal injury, and driving with a revoked license.

Freeman pleaded guilty to the charges back in June. He was sentenced to 19 years with 15 years suspended. He will serve 4 years and was fined $1,000. His driver’s license has been revoked indefinitely.

The charges stem from a crash the occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 26, 2020.

Reports say Freeman was driving a Ford F150 on Pacific Avenue when he struck a woman riding her bicycle at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 14th Street, throwing her from the bicycle.

The bicycle came to rest 28 feet from the initial point of impact. The victim was sent to a local hospital where she was treated for a ruptured spleen, lacerated liver, punctured lung, fractured leg, and six fractured vertebrae.

After the crash, officials say Freeman did not stop at the scene, but instead fled onto the interstate.



He then stopped at a local Walmart before fleeing on foot. His passenger called 911 to report the crash. Freeman was apprehended at a nearby 7-Eleven.

Following a DUI investigation, officials say Freeman smelled of alcohol, showed impairment on three standardized field sobriety tests, and admitted to taking over-the-counter sleeping medication and Trazodone the night before the crash.

Freeman also admitted to drinking beer that day, but claimed it was after the crash. When he was brought to the Virginia Beach jail, Freeman’s breath test sample was a BAC of .13. Experts at the Department of Forensic Science later testified that his BAC at the time of the crash, hours before, would have been between .168-.206.

During an interview with police, Freeman stated that he was going 35 m.p.h. (the speed limit); however, the infotainment system in the F150 showed Freeman traveled at 64 m.p.h. as he struck the victim.

Before the crash, Freeman had prior DUI convictions relating to public intoxication and reckless driving.