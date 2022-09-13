VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to 25 years after he was convicted of several counts of child sex crimes.

54-year-old Matthew Terrell Whitney was sentenced Tuesday for four counts of custodial indecent liberties and four counts of carnal knowledge of a minor. Circuit Court Judge Les L. Lilley sentenced Whitney to fifty years in prison with 25 years suspended, leaving 25 years to serve.

Whitney pled guilty to the charges in May 2022. Court documents say between October 1, 2020, and January 10, 2021, Terrell Whitney sexually abused a minor child known to him on multiple occasions. Eventually, a family member of the victim discovered the abuse and police began investigating. In an interview with detectives, Whitney admitted to the sexual abuse.

At the time of this offense, Whitney was required to register as a sex offender, and as part of his probation was prohibited from having contact with minors.

Whitney has prior convictions for possession of child pornography, battery, and petit larceny.