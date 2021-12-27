Virginia Beach man sentenced to 2 years probation after pleading guilty to U.S. Capitol attack involvement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 2 years probation after pleading guilty to his involvement during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jacob Hiles, who owns a fishing charter boat business in Virginia Beach, was previously charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He previously spoke with 10 On Your Side about his new passenger policy — which he said restricted Democrats from going on his charter boat.

In early September, federal court information confirmed Hiles entered a plea agreement in federal court in Washington D.C. He pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court documents showed Hiles made numerous Facebook posts, selfies, and videos connected to events at the Capitol.

He was charged with three other offenses as well, which he did not plead guilty to.

The maximum sentence for the offense is six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. On Dec. 6, Hiles was sentenced to 24 months probation along with the $500 in restitution to the Department of Treasury.

The Jan. 6 riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol, according to the agreement.