VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man arrested for trying to hire a hitman while in jail has been sentenced.

10 on Your Side’s Chris Horne has learned that 21-year-old Christopher Mavity has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for solicitation to commit a murder.

It began in July 2021 when Mavity was arrested on a petite larceny charge for allegedly stealing alcohol from a Virginia Beach Food Lion months prior. He was released on bond a week after his arrest.

However, during his time inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, investigators said he tried to hire a hit man.

Court documents stated that Mavity talked to another inmate about the murder including the target’s name, address, and location.

Officials said the conversations between the two occurred while Mavity was in jail, and then over the phone when he was released on bond.

Days after his release, police arrested Mavity in Newport News on a charge of conspiracy to commit a capital felony. Mavity confessed to the crime when he talked to investigators.

In December of 2021, Mavity’s conspiracy to commit a capital felony charge was certified to a grand jury and his larceny charge was dropped. He pleaded guilty to the solicitation to commit murder charge in January.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Mavity was sentenced to 2 years as part of a plea agreement that capped the sentence at 5 years.